Sheffield United close in on defensive addition

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of free agent Sam McCallum, as per The Star

Sheffield United are in a unique position this summer transfer window.

Chris Wilder’s side have struggled to make moves due to ongoing takeover talk and that slightly hindered their preparation for the season ahead.

The Blades were relegated last season and are once again in the Championship for the coming campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

McCallum, 23, played 29 league games for Norwich City last season. The left back played 23 the year before and has a wealth of Championship experience under his belt already.

He left the club following the expiration of his contract earlier this month and Sheffield United have been linked with him for a short while.

Now it seems the Blades have won the race for McCallum with an announcement possible sometime this week.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A solid coup

McCallum came through the ranks at Coventry City before being picked up by Norwich City whilst they were in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a more than capable Championship full back and he has the potential to play in the Premier League one day.

Making the move to a second tier club this summer is a sensible idea from the 23-year-old as he could do with another year at least in the division before making the step up.

Wilder could well be getting a very strong player on his hands here, and given they are currently linked with fellow free agent Callum O’Hare, it seems things may finally be looking up for Wilder and the Blades.

The season ahead

Looking ahead, Sheffield United will certainly want to be in the mix for promotion. However, there somewhat turbulent summer may have out them on the backfoot early on.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

It will be interesting to see how Wilder does at Bramall Lane. He has experience in lifting his club out of the Championship. However, his two jobs at Watford and Middlesbrough since have left question marks over his ability to deliver similar success again.

There is still plenty of time left in the summer window for Sheffield United to fine tune their squad. However, the season is only four weeks away and the Blades will be looking to put their woeful 2023/24 season behind them and start strong this time out.

They face Preston North End away from home in their opening game.