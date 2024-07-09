Sheffield United keen on former Coventry City free agent this summer

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship this summer.

They will be joined once again by Coventry City with both clubs competing in the same division next season.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Sky Blues will have high hopes for this coming season and one man who played a big part in their success last time out was O’Hare.

O’Hare, 26, played 36 games for Coventry City across all competitions. The versatile midfielder scored ten and assisted four for Mark Robins’ side as they reached the FA Cup semi final.

He was a regular for the club since joining in 2019, but he left following the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

The midfielder has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Burnley.

However, it is Sheffield United who are now the latest team to join the race and O’Hare is thought to be open to a move to the Blades with the prospect of Premier League football around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A tough job

Chris Wilder has been there and done it when it comes to getting Sheffield United out of the Championship.

However, the task this time around seems much tougher than it did last.

His side have been unable to make inroads in the summer transfer window due to ongoing takeover talks and that has meant they are slightly behind their rivals who are also looking to push towards promotion.

Out of the three newly-relegated sides Sheffield United are the one many people expect to struggle most this season. They finished rock bottom of the top flight last time out and Wilder has also struggled to replicate his managerial form of old in his past time at Watford and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

A future top flight player

O’Hare on a free transfer is a great bit of business by any club who snatch him up this season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He has proven he can deliver in the second tier and it seems inevitable that he will get his chance in the Premier League. It’s no surprise all of the clubs linked with him this summer have been either top flight already, or one of the favourites to achieve promotion this season.

The 26-year-old will want to get some clarity on his future soon. There is no deadline as to when clubs can sign free agents. However, the sooner he has a deal finalised the sooner he can settle down and build up his sharpness ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.