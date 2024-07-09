John Mousinho quizzed on potential Portsmouth swoop for ‘fantastic’ Bolton Wanderers man

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said Josh Dacres-Cogley is a ‘fantastic player’ but played down claims of interest in him.

Portsmouth are in the market for further new recruits as they look to prepare their squad for Championship football.

The rise from League One means there is work to be done, though John Mouinsho will be putting faith in much of the group that brought second-tier football back to Fratton Park.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Plenty of players have been linked with Pompey, some to no avail. It seems recent rumours of a swoop for Bolton Wanderers ace Josh Dacres-Cogley are set to meet the same fate.

Portsmouth were linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon but local outlet The News played down the chances of the club signing someone for £500,000 who may not even start. Now, manager John Mousinho has played down the rumours too.

Speaking with The News, the Pompey boss labelled Dacres-Cogley as a ‘fantastic player’ but insisted there’s ‘nothing in it’ from their side. He said:

“The way we’ve dealt with these over the past six months is players like that who are contracted, we’re not going to comment on them either way whether there’s any link or not.

“In Josh’s case he’s a fantastic player who was brilliant last year, but there’s nothing in it from us.”

Smarter business to be done

As Mousinho acknowledges, Dacres-Cogley is indeed an impressive player. He enjoyed a strong first season with Bolton Wanderers after joining from Tranmere Rovers, registering three goals and six assists in 55 games on the right-hand side.

His deal is up next summer too, so perhaps there was a hope that he might not cost too much.

However, he holds a key place in Ian Evatt’s side, so it’s perhaps not a surprise that they wanted around £500,000 for his services. As such, it won’t shock many that Portsmouth aren’t interested either.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

First reports played down the chances of spending a sum of that size on a potential backup, before Mousinho’s words seemingly dismissed interest altogether.

Portsmouth need further options at right-back, but there’s smarter business to be done. Perhaps a free transfer or loan option could be better, or at least a signing for a transfer fee below that of Dacres-Cogley’s valuation.

As they gear up for Championship football, Portsmouth have made some shrewd signings this summer.

Jordan Williams has arrived on a free transfer from Barnsley. He’s expected to become the first-choice right-back at Fratton Park, having thrived in that role before a surprise move to centre-back with the Tykes last season.

Teenage midfielder Reuben Swann is the only player to have joined for a fee thus far, coming in from non-league side AFC Sudbury as one for the future.

Jordan Archer and Josh Murphy have arrived on free transfer deals while Sam Silvera is in on loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.