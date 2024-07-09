Free agent training with Wolves after Norwich City release

Danny Batth is training with Wolves following his exit from Norwich City , as per a report by the Express & Star

Norwich City made the decision to cut ties with the defender after the end of last season. His contract at Carrow Road officially expired in late June and he is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Batth, 33, joined the Canaries on a free transfer last year and was part of their side who reached the Championship play-offs in the last campaign under their former boss David Wagner. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United.

According to the Express & Star, he has now been invited back by Wolves to train with their Under-21’s side. His temporary return to Molinuex will help him keep up his fitness level and a potential permanent return to the Midlands isn’t believed to be on the cards at this stage.

Departed Norwich City man training with Wolves

Norwich City landed Batth 12 months ago to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

The Canaries went more experienced players this time last year with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey also arriving.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Batth went on to play 18 games for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions, 16 of which came in the league.

He started his career at Wolves and went on to play 212 games for them altogether, chipping in with 16 goals from the back.

The West Midlands-born man also had loan spells away at Colchester United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

Batth then had permanent stints at Stoke City and Sunderland before Norwich City came calling but he finds himself available now.

What now?

He has a big decision to make on his new move as he trains with Wolves to keep fit.

The centre-back is available to Football League clubs to snap up with the new season starting new month.

It remains to be seen whether he will stay in the Championship or potentially drop into League One or Two. There is also the option to go abroad.