Free agent training with Wolves after Norwich City release

Danny Batth is training with Wolves following his exit from Norwich City , as per a report by the Express & Star

Norwich City made the decision to cut ties with the defender after the end of last season. His contract at Carrow Road officially expired in late June and he is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

Batth, 33, joined the Canaries on a free transfer last year and was part of their side who reached the Championship play-offs in the last campaign under their former boss David Wagner. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United.

According to the Express & Star, he has now been invited back by Wolves to train with their Under-21’s side. His temporary return to Molinuex will help him keep up his fitness level and a potential permanent return to the Midlands isn’t believed to be on the cards at this stage.