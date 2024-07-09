Norwich City: Celtic set to improve bid for striker, reported £6m would be enough

Norwich City are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Canaries finished inside the top six last season, but they were beaten convincingly by Leeds United in the semi final.

David Wagner was dismissed and now Johannes Hoff Thorup is the man tasked with getting the club closer to Premier League football.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Idah, 23, spent part of last season on loan in Scotland with Celtic. He played 19 games north of the border and scored nine goals whilst also grabbing two assists.

Before making the move there he did feature 34 times for Norwich City across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting once.

Celtic have been keen to make the loan move a permanent one this summer and despite reports suggesting a deal was close earlier this month, it has been claimed there have been bids rejected.

Now, a new update claims Celtic are set to return with an improved offer and it is said a bid of around £6m would be enough to see Norwich City accept it this summer.

The right move

Norwich City survived fine without Idah for the final few months of the season and they shouldn’t worry too much about losing him now, especially if they bring in a decent fee.

The Canaries could reinvest that money and strengthen other areas of their squad in order to give them a better chance of getting over the line this season.

Thorup is yet to experience management in England and despite his success in Denmark, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the demands of the Championship.

Wagner being sacked after finishing 6th may put a bit more pressure on the new boss, but hopes are high that improvements will be made at Carrow Road.

End of an era

Idah came through the ranks at Norwich City and played for their u18 side before making his first team debut back in 2019.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The 23-year-old has played for the Canaries in both the Premier League and the Championship, but this is probably the right time to call time on his Norwich City career.

The Irish international will get to play top flight football in Scotland, fighting for titles and cups and whilst it would be a shame to see him depart, his Norwich City goal-scoring record isn’t amazing in recent years and it seems smart now to cash in.