MK Dons: Ligue 1 club agree £1.7m deal for 19-goal striker

MK Dons fell narrowly short of promotion last season.

They reached the League Two play-offs, but lost to eventual winners Crawley Town in the semi final.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

One man who helped fire MK Dons to their top four finish was Dean.

The 20-year-old striker made 34 appearances across all competitions and scored 19 goals, assisting another five.

He made the switch to MK Dons after coming through Leeds United’s academy. He played 52 times for Leeds United’s U18 and U21 sides, scoring 21 goals and getting two assists.

His first full season in senior football has caught the eye of many. Ligue 1 side Toulouse were said to have lodged a bid yesterday for the striker.

And now it has been reported that bid has been accepted as Dean nears a move to France worth about £1.7m.

The interest isn’t new with the French club initially linked with Dean back in January 2024.

An exciting transfer

MK Dons are losing out, but for the English prospect it is an exciting move.

Toulouse finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season and the chance to play in the top flight in France was always going to be hard for MK Dons to compete against.

It will be interesting to see what king of role he plays in France should this transfer go through. He probably isn’t ready to feature all too consistently for their first team, but if managed well they have a very strong striking option on their hands.

Looking ahead

MK Dons will be hopeful of another top seven finish this season.

Mike Williamson is in his first full summer at the helm of the club and that should help as he tries to mould the squad to suit his needs.

The club will be wanting to achieve promotion back to League One as soon as possible and despite losing Dean, if they invest and recruit well then they shouldn’t be in too much bother because of this sale.

They start their League Two season with a home clash against Bradford City next month.