Millwall advance pursuit of 25-year-old League One star

Millwall are looking to recruit wisely this summer having enjoyed a strong end to last season under Neil Harris.

The club legend returned to take the reins at The Den as they slid towards relegation. He managed to guide the Lions to safety and some, finishing 13th in the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

New additions are on the radar with a goalkeeper likely to be atop the list of targets. Now, it is claimed by the South London Press that Millwall are advancing with their pursuit of Lincoln City star Lukas Jensen.

The 25-year-old Dane starred in League One for the Imps last season. He kept 21 clean sheets in 50 games and conceded only 43 times as he thrived after moving on from Burnley.

Jensen’s deal at Sincil Bank expires at the end of next season and the Lions are stepping up their interest.

Changes in goal

Harris and Millwall will likely be looking to sign two goalkeepers this summer. They were hit with the shock of Matija Sarkic’s tragic passing after Bartosz Bialkowski departed at the end of his contract.

Connal Trueman is the only shot-stopper on the books, so a new number one and a fresh backup will be wanted. Jensen, having starred in League One, would likely be targeted for the new starting spot.

However, plenty of clubs are happy to have their ‘keepers battle it out for a starting spot. So, perhaps Millwall wouldn’t name a new number one before the start of the campaign, instead leaving the new players to battle it out for a place in Harris’ side over the coming months.

For now though, it looks as though a deal for Jensen is the focus. As the Championship side step up their pursuit, they’ll be hoping to make a breakthrough soon.

Lincoln’s sale stance

Lincoln City have ambitions of their own and in an ideal world, they’d be able to fend off interest in Jensen and keep him long-term. However, that seems unlikely with Millwall looking to prize him away from Sincil Bank.

The Imps have made it clear they are in a position where they will sell key players for the right money too.

Lasse Sorensen has been snapped up by new League One rivals Huddersfield Town while chief executive Liam Scully admitted to BBC Radio Lincolnshire that further key players may have to be sold ahead of the new campaign.

That will surely offer encouragement to Millwall and any other admirers of Jensen following his impressive debut campaign with the Imps.