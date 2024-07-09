Crystal Palace, Fulham eye up Millwall midfielder

Millwall youngster Jayden Tektas is of interest to Crystal Palace and Fulham, The Secret Scout has reported on X.

Millwall are looking to make strides forward in the 2024/25 season after preserving their Championship status for another year.

There were fears of relegation to League One amid a poor start under Gary Rowett and a further slide towards the drop zone under Joe Edwards. However, club legend Neil Harris came back to lead the Lions to safety.

They ended the campaign in strong form, finishing far away from the bottom three up in 13th.

New signings are wanted but Millwall will also be key to retain key assets, including top academy prospects. Now though, it is claimed one of their promising talents is the subject of Premier League interest.

Writing on X, trusted source of academy news The Secret Scout has said that Crystal Palace and Fulham are both keeping an eye on young central midfielder Jayden Tektas.

Tektas is yet to make his senior bow at The Den but his impressive form in the academy has earned international recognition with Turkey’s U18s.

Another prospect wanted

Millwall are strangers to interest in their top prospects with Tektas not the first to have drawn admiring glances from the Premier League this summer alone.

Fellow youngster Josh Stephenson has been linked with Everton and Brighton following a strong campaign in the Lions’ academy. Harris has stressed a desire to keep working with the Academy Player of the Season but if it comes to it, the club simply want to ensure they’re protected if top stars do move on.

The club will likely take a similar stance over Tektas as top-flight links emerge. He too has caught the eye in the youth ranks and those in South London will be hopeful he can make a breakthrough under their watch.

With Premier League clubs regularly swooping on EFL sides for talented youngsters though, time will tell if Millwall can fend off interest in Tektas and Stephenson.

The path to the first-team

While perhaps not quite as clear as it is at other clubs, the path to the first-team at Millwall is one many have followed to great success.

Billy Mitchell and Dan McNamara have been regulars in recent years after coming through the academy. Romaine Esse is tipped for big things having made his senior breakthrough and fans are eager for him to be given increased opportunities.

If more players can make it through the academy and into the first-team at The Den, more prospects will dedicate themselves to making a breakthrough under their watch. Some will favour that over moving onto Premier League academies, where the pathway can be tougher.

If Millwall can make that clear, they could be in a good position to keep Tektas and Stephenson amid top interest.