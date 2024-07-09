Luton Town, Birmingham City and Oxford United target loan deal for Scottish full-back

Luton Town, Birmingham City and Oxford United were all playing in different divisions last season.

The Hatters have dropped from the Premier League while the U’s have come up from League One to rise to the Championship, while the Blues are dropping to the third-tier after a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

With the St. Andrew’s outfit boasting ambitious owners and the funds to go with it though, they’ve got some eye-catching targets on their radar. Now, it’s said they are battling for Max Johnston with Luton Town and Oxford United.

Sky Sports reports that all three sides have made enquiries over a possible loan deal for the 20-year-old right-back, who currently plays over in Austria with Sturm Graz. The Scot played 29 times last season, chipping in with one assist, but the vast majority of his outings were off the bench.

Danish side AGF are also interested in Johnston, who moved to the Austrian Bundesliga winners from Motherwell last summer.

A threat down the right

Johnston might not have found a regular starting role with Sturm Graz since his move last summer but the right-back has proven himself as a threat on UK shores before.

In his breakthrough with Motherwell, the Middlesbrough-born Scotland U21 international managed three goals and three assists in 22 games for the club after impressive loans with Queen of the South and Cove Rangers.

Johnston can play as a full-back or wing-back. He offers an attacking presence from either position and would be well-equipped for either Championship or League One football.

With Luton Town, Birmingham City and Oxford United all making enquiries, time will tell just how his situation pans out.

Luton Town have a strong squad already having dropped from the Premier League but they’ll be expected to add some further eye-catching recruits regardless.

So far, one new face has come through the door at Kenilworth Road with Shandon Baptiste signing on a free transfer over the weekend.

As for new Championship rivals Oxford United, they’ve wasted no time in preparing their ranks for the new campaign. Jamie Cumming, Jacob Knightbridge, Jack Currie, Peter Kioso, Will Vaulks and Louie Sibley have all joined Des Buckingham’s ranks at the Kassam Stadium.

Last but not least, ambitious Birmingham City have splashed the cash on deals for Emil Hansson, Alfie May, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Craig Allsop in an eye-catching start to their summer.