Leyton Orient knocked back in £175,000 move for 24-year-old

Leyton Orient have seen a £175,000 bid for St. Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce rejected, according to Sky Sports

Leyton Orient are looking to enjoy a fruitful summer transfer window as they bid to build an impressive first season back at League One level.

Under the guide of Richie Wellens, the O’s finished 11th in the League One table. There were even faint hopes of a late play-off charge at one point, but the campaign was a strong one nonetheless.

One task that lays ahead of the club is replacing loan star Idris El Mizouni. After two fantastic years on loan at Brisbane Road, the Ipswich Town midfielder is reportedly poised to make a move to Oxford United in the Championship.

Now though, Leyton Orient have been knocked back in their pursuit of a midfield target.

Sky Sports states that St. Mirren have rejected the League One club’s bid for former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce. The offer came in at £175,000 but the Scottish side turned it down as they look to hold onto their 24-year-old star man.

Success in Scotland

Boyd-Munce first landed on these shores in 2016, joining the Birmingham City academy from Glentoran.

He worked his way through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, spending a short spell on loan in non-league football with Redditch but mainly finding action in their academy. The midfielder did play nine times for the first-team, then joining Middlesbrough in January 2022.

A year-long stay on Teesside yielded only four senior appearances before being released.

St. Mirren offered him his next opportunity and Boyd-Munce has grasped the chance to impress with both hands. He’s become a key midfielder in Paisley, chipping in with a goal and four assists in 46 games while locking down a starting spot in the middle of the park.

As such, perhaps it’s not a surprise to see Boyd-Munce wanted south of the border again.

Orient’s midfield ranks

Following the departure of former loan star El Mizouni and other midfielders at Leyton Orient, another midfielder is needed. Max Sanders was sold to Crewe Alexandra.

That leaves Darren Pratley, Zech Obiero, George Moncur, Ethan Galbraith and Jordan Brown as the options in the middle of the park for Wellens.

Another body certainly wouldn’t go amiss with veteran skipper Pratley now 38 and academy graduate Obiero still unproven at this level despite looking like a promising young player.

Whether Boyd-Munce is the man to come in though, it remains to be seen. If Leyton Orient do want to sign the 24-year-old though, it seems they’ll have to pay more than the £175,000 they have bid for him.