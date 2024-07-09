‘Definitely interesting’ – Club figure addresses potential move for Leeds United midfielder

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has been linked with Rennes but new sporting director Frederic Massara has remained coy over the rumours.

Leeds United only added Kamara to their ranks last summer, bringing him in from Rangers.

The Finland international locked down a regular starting spot with the Whites. Overall, Kamara played 42 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with four assists while partnering the likes of Archie Gray, Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu in the middle.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, with a number of departures expected this summer, the 28-year-old is among those to have drawn interest. Reports in France have said Ligue 1 outfit Rennes are keen on Kamara.

Now, while speaking at his presentation, new sporting director of the club Frederic Massara has been quizzed on a potential move for the Leeds United man.

As quoted by Get French Football News, Massara labelled Kamara as a ‘good player’ but refused to be drawn on speaking about individuals. He said:

“He is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting, but of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly.”

Another midfield exit?

As touched on before, departures from Leeds United feel inevitable. However, if Kamara was to make a move to Rennes, that would leave Daniel Farke without two midfielders who were mainstays in his side last season.

Teenage star Gray – who mainly played at right-back – has linked up with Tottenham Hotspur. Ilia Gruev is claimed to be on the radar of Borussia Dortmund too, though those rumours have gone quiet in recent weeks.

Image courtesy of: LEHTIKUVA/REUTERS

Midfield options are already at a bit of a premium, but if Kamara was to exit, that would leave only Gruev and Ampadu.

Such an outcome would leave Farke in need of a significant revamp of the midfield department. Signings are already needed, but another exit would surely put midfield signings at the top of his to-do list ahead of the new campaign.

Other sellable assets

It’s not just in midfield where there are standout players who could be targeted either.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is highly-rated at Elland Road and beyond while Ethan Ampadu – who could be a strong candidate for the Leeds United captaincy – is another valuable player.

Going forward, rumours have been rife over the future of Crysencio Summerville. Wilfried Gnonto may well attract concrete interest too, and there are questions over the future of long-serving striker Patrick Bamford.

We’re still in the early days of the summer window and there’s sure to be plenty more ins and outs at Leeds United over the coming weeks.