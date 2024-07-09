Leeds United’s midfielder stance emerges amid Plymouth Argyle enquiry

Leeds United knocked back an enquiry from Plymouth Argyle regarding a permanent deal for Darko Gyabi before his loan move, Neil Dewsnip has told Plymouth Live

Leeds United sanctioned a new loan for former Manchester City midfielder Gyabi earlier this month, with Plymouth Argyle bringing him back to Home Park for a second stint.

Gyabi spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign with the Pilgrims having struggled to break into the side at Elland Road. He aided their fight against relegation while his parent club battled it out for promotion.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Injury curtailed the 20-year-old’s season prematurely, but the experience on the south coast was still a beneficial one as he tasted regular Championship game time. Gyabi played 10 times for Argyle, chipping in with one assist.

Now, following his return to Argyle, it has emerged that the club enquired about a possible permanent deal.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip said they asked the question about bringing the towering midfielder in for good. However, Leeds United turned down their advances.

“One of our methods of success over the last few years is having had players on loan, and then being able to go back to buy them in some cases,” Dewsnip explained.

“Darko wasn’t on the market to be bought. Leeds didn’t encourage that discussion.

“We did have a little nibble at that but it wasn’t really on their agenda, but to get him back on loan was the next best thing we could do, and that’s what we have achieved.”

A long-term investment

Gyabi may not have forged a way into the Leeds United first-team just yet. However, time is very much on his side, and it seems the Whites remain hopeful that he will become an asset for them in the years to come.

They paid £5m to bring him in from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and two years remain on his deal at Elland Road.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

With the help of another Championship loan at Plymouth Argyle, it will be hoped the England youth international can really cement himself as an influential regular at second-tier level before heading back to Yorkshire again.

A strong stint with the Pilgrims could put him in line for a first-team role when he returns. Having turned down a possible permanent departure for Gyabi, it seems the club still hold a strong hope of that being the case in the future.

The season ahead

While Leeds United are keeping the faith in Gyabi, this season could be an important one.

When he returns from Argyle, one year will remain on his contract. At that point, the Whites will likely make a decision on his future. They could either choose to sell him and recoup as much of the £5m spent on him as possible, or they could tie him down to a new, longer-term contract.

His performances in the Championship could have a significant impact on their decision, so Gyabi will be determined to impress under Wayne Rooney’s watch down south.

The club hierarchy seem to have big faith in his abilities. Plymouth Argyle will be hoping the midfield prospect can live up to their expectations in his second stint with the club.