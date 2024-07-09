Hull City sign young pair following Charlton Athletic and QPR exits

Hull City have signed Josh Ocaya and Jake Hopper following their exits from Charlton Athletic and QPR respectively, as announced on their official club website.

Hull City have brought in a host of new players to bolster their Under-18’s side on scholarship deals. The Championship side will be hoping their new arrivals have the potential to break into their first-team in the future.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Former Charlton Athletic prospect Ocaya and ex-QPR goalkeeper Hopper have both made the switch up to East Yorkshire from London following stints.

The Tigers’ Under-18’s boss Chad Gribble has told their website: “I am really excited to have the new batch of lads coming in. It is going to be a different dynamic.

“There are lads coming from other football clubs that have decided to come on board with us, some of whom had multiple offers and we are delighted they have come on board with our programme. That speaks volume for the way the academy is progressing that we can attract players coming out of massive football clubs and they want to be a part of what we are doing.”

As well as Ocaya and Hopper, Hull City have also signed Ramell Carter, Cayden Cole, Oskar Gruszkowski, Charlie Leach, Rory Leech, Alfie Maskill, Calvin Okike, Reuben Silk and Jack Topley.

Zac Jagielka, the son of former Sheffield United and Everton defender Phil, has also made the move to the MKM Stadium having most recently been at Liverpool.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Ocaya was on the books of fellow second tier outfit QPR and will be looking to show what he can do with the Tigers now.

As for Hopper, the ex-QPR stopper will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harvey Cartwright and David Robson and force his way into the Hull City senior set-up over the next couple of years.

In the meantime though, their immediate focus will be on showing what they are all about with the Under-18’s.

What next for Hull City

Hull City’s spring of promising acquisitions shows that they are keeping one eye on the future.

Players such as Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves have benefitted from their youth program.

The Tigers are in the hunt for some first-team signings now under new manager Tim Walter.

They finished 7th in the table last term and were three points off the play-offs in the end which resulted in Liam Rosenior losing his job.