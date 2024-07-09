Hull City attacker to have medical in next two days ahead of Premier League exit

Hull City look poised to lose two of their star performers from last season.

The Tigers gambled heavily on achieving a top six finish last season, but unfortunately Liam Rosenior’s side fell just short.

It cost Rosenior his job and now with Tim Walter at the helm, it doesn’t appear as if they are set for a smooth ride this season.

Philogene, 22, has scored 12 goals in 32 outings across all competitions for the Tigers so far. He was one of the most exciting players to watch in the division last season and it’s no surprise he has had interest from above.

Ipswich Town were said to have agreed a double deal for both Philogene and Jacob Greaves yesterday. The latter was reported to have already had his medical, whilst talks were ongoing with Philogene.

Now, it has been claimed the former is set to undergo a medical at Ipswich Town within the next 48 hours as a deal edges closer.

A rocky road

Hull City may struggle to replicate the success they had last season.

Walter will be dealt a tough hand losing several players who were the difference makers for Rosenior last time out, and despite the money they are set to bring in for the duo, finding replacements doesn’t look as if it will be easy.

Hull City will need to recruit smartly from here on in. They cannot afford to take the same risks they took last year and from now on focus should be on building a solid foundation for them to build on to ensure stability no matter what.

Pushing the limits

Despite this there is no doubt Walter will want to achieve a finish as high as possible in his first season at the helm of the club.

Rosenior’s sacking sets the standard that the Hull City owners expect the coach to deliver and that will add a bit more pressure on Walter this season. However, given he is set to have a weaker squad to work with there may be more slack cut from the board and the fanbase.

It will be interesting to see if Hull City can keep themselves in the mix for a top six finish, however given they just missed out last year, at the moment it is hard to see them climbing in this time around.