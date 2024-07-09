Hull City could lose 2022 signing as well as Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene

Hull City midfielder Jean Michael Seri is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by HullLive

Hull City could lose the Ivory Coast international this summer. They signed him back in 2022 as one of their first marque signings after Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Seri, 32, penned a three-year deal with the East Yorkshire club and still has another year left on his contract. He has made 76 appearances in all competitions for them to date, chipping in with two goals.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, he is wanted by some unnamed teams in the Saudi Pro League and is believed to be considering his options.

The Tigers missed out on the Championship play-offs by three pints last season and that resulted in the sacking of Liam Rosenior. He has since been replaced by ex-Stuttgart and Hamburg man Tim Walter.

Hull City man could leave

This has been a worrying start to the summer for Hull City. Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves are close to leaving, whilst Ryan Giles is being heavily linked with a return to Middlesbrough, as per HullLive.

Losing Seri would be another big blow for the Tigers.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

He is a key player in the middle of the park and injects valuable experience into their ranks.

However, they risk losing him for nothing in June next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon, so perhaps the club’s hierarchy feel it would make sense selling him now.

The player is likely to be on big wages and if he is to depart, that would free up even more space and funds to bring in some new signings to help bolster Walter’s squad.

Hull City are in need of some reinforcements over the coming weeks, especially if Seri is join the mass exodus.

The likes of Aaron Connolly, Billy Sharp, Greg Docherty, Adama Traore and Cyrus Christie have been released, whilst loanees such as Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, Anass Zaroury and Fabio Carvalho all went back to their parent clubs.