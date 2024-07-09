Hull City and Blackburn Rovers keen on Wolves striker

Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are interested in a loan move for Wolves striker Leon Chiwome, as detailed in a report by GiveMeSport

Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are both being linked with a swoop for the Premier League man in this transfer window. The pair are both preparing for the start of the new Championship season.

Chiwome, 18, has recently signed a new four-year contract at Wolves running until June 2028, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that as well. The Midlands outfit have a decision to make regarding what to do with him ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to GiveMeSport, both the Tigers and Rovers have identified him as a potential option for them at the top end of the pitch. It remains to be seen at this stage whether either have made an official move for him as of yet.

Hull City are being patient with their recruitment as they hunt for new additions.

Their new boss Tim Walter will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the coming weeks.

They could see Chiwome as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they also aren’t rushing into any deals. They managed to stay up on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at promoted Leicester City.

John Eustace is now gearing up for his first full term in charge at Ewood Park and the ex-Birmingham City man may have identified Chiwome as a possible striking addition.

Who is Chiwome?

The teenager is an England youth international who has been with Wolves since 2022. Prior to his switch there, he was on the books at AFC Wimbledon.

He was handed his first professional deal in February before making his debut in March in an FA Cup loss to Coventry City.

Chiwome then made his first league start against Aston Villa in March and the fact Gary O’Neil’s side have tied him down on a long-term basis suggests he is highly-rated.