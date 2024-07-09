Huddersfield Town star wanted overseas in £1m deal, UK clubs interested

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas is the subject of eye-catching interest from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Huddersfield Town have made a decent start to the summer transfer window but after relegation, they’re bound to lose some important players to clubs at higher levels too.

Michael Duff is leading the new era at the John Smith’s Stadium. After a dismal 2023/24 campaign, the aim will be to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, they’re likely to do so without Sorba Thomas, who is expected to leave after relegation.

Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the Welshman is wanted in France. Ligue 1 side FC Nantes are bidding to sign the 25-year-old in a £1m deal with discussions taking place between the relevant parties.

Nixon adds that while Thomas has ‘domestic interest’, an opportunity in Europe could prove tempting after three-and-a-half years on the books at Huddersfield Town.

Back to a higher level?

Thomas’ abilities warrant a move to a higher level after Huddersfield Town were relegated. And, it seems little will stand in the way of him getting that switch this summer.

Operating in a range of attacking roles but mainly on the right-hand side, the former Blackburn Rovers loan man notched four goals and nine assists in 42 games across all competitions. He was deployed on the left-wing and through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder too.

Overall, Thomas has managed seven goals and 31 assists for the Terriers since signing in winter 2022.

His contributions have highlighted his creative ability and that will be sought at a higher level. A move to Ligue 1 would take Thomas’ career to new heights but the with Nixon mentioning UK interest, it would not be a surprise if Championship clubs were keen to take him back to the second-tier either.

The summer window so far

Huddersfield Town have added four new faces to their ranks so far. They all look to be impressive bits of business for the club too.

Herbie Kane has reunited with Duff after time together at Barnsley while Lasse Sorensen and Antony Evans have been signed from Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers respectively. Mickel Miller has also come in on a free transfer following the expiry of his Plymouth Argyle contract.

In terms of exits, Jack Rudoni’s move to Coventry City is the headline departure thus far.

Yuta Nakayama and Brahima Diarra are yet to find new clubs after their contracts ended. Jordan Rhodes, Connor Mahoney and Aaron Rowe have joined Blackpool, Barrow and Gillingham respectively though.