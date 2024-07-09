Colchester United and Swindon Town target signs for new club after Notts County departure

The National League side have managed to persuade the defender to drop down a division this summer. He has been weighing up his options as a free agent over recent times.

Brindley, 31, cut ties with Notts County this summer after five years at Meadow Lane. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X, he was on the radar of League Two trio Colchester United, Swindon Town and Bromley ahead of next season.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, he has been snapped up by Eastleigh. He has told their official club website:“I’m really happy! I’m glad to get the deal sorted and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Spitfires finished 13th in the table in the last campaign and are managed by former Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Luton Town and Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis.

Departed Notts County man finds new home

Brindley has been a good servant to Notts County over recent years and gave them useful depth at the back.

He wasn’t the only player to be released by the Magpies. Aden Baldwin, Tobi Adebayo, Jim O’Brien, John Bostock and Luther Munakandafa also left, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Jaden Warner and Charlie Colkett returned to their parent clubs after loans.

Brindley started his career at Norwich City and rose up through the academy ranks at Carrow Road.

He never made a senior appearance for the Canaries though and left as a youngster to have permanent spells at Chelmsford City and Chesterfield.

The right-back joined Rotherham United and spent two years on the books of the South Yorkshire outfit, some of which he spent out on loan at Scunthorpe United, Oxford United and Colchester United.

Brindley then had stints at Barnet and Bromley before linking up with Notts County in 2019.

He helped the Magpies gain promotion from non-league last year along with Wrexham.

Colchester United and Bromley will know all about Brindley already following his previous spells there.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town may have seen him as someone to bolster their defensive department.

The player has now signed for Eastleigh though so the fourth tier trio will all have to pursue other targets in his position over the coming weeks as they prepare for the start of the 2024/25 season.