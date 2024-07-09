Chesterfield, &#8216;They have a chance&#8217; &#8211; Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player

‘They have a chance’ – Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player

9 July 2024
2 minute read

Chesterfield have been tipped to perform well in League Two next season by their former player and manager Nicky Law.

Chesterfield stormed to the National League title in the last campaign under the guidance of ex-Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook. They went up from non-league along with Bromley and have been busy bolstering their ranks over recent times.

Chesterfield, &#8216;They have a chance&#8217; &#8211; Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player
Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Spirerites played out a 0-0 draw last weekend against Law’s Matlock Town. The match was a chance for some players to build up their fitness levels.

Speaking afterwards, Law said, as per the Derbyshire Times: Chesterfield played it in a good manner, in a good spirit. They are a quality squad. I am looking at that team there and even the players who haven’t played today and thinking that they have a chance next year. They are under a good manager in Paul and a good coaching staff and it is a good club, as I well know.”

1 of 20
Chesterfield, &#8216;They have a chance&#8217; &#8211; Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player

Who is this?

Chesterfield signings

Chesterfield have delved into the market to bring in Lewis Gordon and Chey Dunkley from Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town respectively to bolster their youth ranks.

Tim Akinola has re-joined to add more competition and depth to their midfield ranks, whilst ex-Stockport County star Paddy Madden has been snapped up.

Chesterfield, &#8216;They have a chance&#8217; &#8211; Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player
Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Cook’s side have also taken a gamble on attacker Kane Drummond after his impressive performances for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the outgoings front, the likes of Laurence Maguire, Harley Curtis, George Wilkinson, Jeff King, Bailey Clements and Luke Chadwick have left to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Law’s Chesterfield days

Matlock Town manager Law joined Chesterfield as a player in 1993 after spells at Barnsley, Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Notts County.

He went on to play over 100 games before becoming the Spirerites’ boss in 2000.

Law has since had stints in the dugout at Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Buxton and Alfreton Town, as well as a role in academy recruitment at Burnley. He joined his current team this year.

Chesterfield keeping tabs on free agent
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
watford, Watford accept star man could leave, numerous clubs keen

Watford accept star man could leave, numerous clubs keen

byJames Ray
9 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts