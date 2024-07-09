‘They have a chance’ – Chesterfield tipped to impress in League Two next season by former player

Chesterfield have been tipped to perform well in League Two next season by their former player and manager Nicky Law.

Chesterfield stormed to the National League title in the last campaign under the guidance of ex-Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook. They went up from non-league along with Bromley and have been busy bolstering their ranks over recent times.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Spirerites played out a 0-0 draw last weekend against Law’s Matlock Town. The match was a chance for some players to build up their fitness levels.

Speaking afterwards, Law said, as per the Derbyshire Times: “Chesterfield played it in a good manner, in a good spirit. They are a quality squad. I am looking at that team there and even the players who haven’t played today and thinking that they have a chance next year. They are under a good manager in Paul and a good coaching staff and it is a good club, as I well know.”

Chesterfield have delved into the market to bring in Lewis Gordon and Chey Dunkley from Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town respectively to bolster their youth ranks.

Tim Akinola has re-joined to add more competition and depth to their midfield ranks, whilst ex-Stockport County star Paddy Madden has been snapped up.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Cook’s side have also taken a gamble on attacker Kane Drummond after his impressive performances for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League in the last campaign.

On the outgoings front, the likes of Laurence Maguire, Harley Curtis, George Wilkinson, Jeff King, Bailey Clements and Luke Chadwick have left to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Matlock Town manager Law joined Chesterfield as a player in 1993 after spells at Barnsley, Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Notts County.

He went on to play over 100 games before becoming the Spirerites’ boss in 2000.

Law has since had stints in the dugout at Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Buxton and Alfreton Town, as well as a role in academy recruitment at Burnley. He joined his current team this year.