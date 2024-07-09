Carlisle United man poised to follow Jack Armer out the exit door

Carlisle United midfielder Alfie McCalmont is ‘poised’ to leave this summer, as detailed in a report by the News & Star

Carlisle United are set to lose the Yorkshireman in this window following their relegation to League Two. They dropped out of League One after just a year along with Fleetwood Town, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town.

McCalmont, 24, still has a year left on his contract at Brunton Park which runs until June 2025. He is a Northern Ireland international with five caps under his belt so far in his career.

In this latest update regarding his situation in Cumbria, the News & Star report he is expected to head out the exit door in the near future. The Cumbrians have recently seen defender Jack Armer leave for Burton Albion.

Paul Simpson remains in charge and will be looking to guide them to an immediate promotion back to the third tier.

McCalmont is a useful player to have for Carlisle United and injects quality into their midfield ranks.

He rose up through the academy at Leeds United and was a regular for the Championship side at various different youth levels.

The Thirsk-born man went on to play four times for the Whites’ first-team as a youngster.

McCalmont was loaned out to Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and Carlisle United to get some experience under his belt away from Elland Road.

The latter then snapped him up permanently in 2023 after they were promoted from the fourth tier. They beat Stockport County on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley.

He went on to make 34 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign and chipped in with two goals.

Carlisle United ’s summer so far

Carlisle United have been busy so far this summer on the transfer front.

They have brought in Cameron Harper, Ethan Robson, Terell Thomas, Aaron Hayden, Jude Smith and Charlie Wyke to bolster their ranks.

Jordan Gibson, Corey Whelan, Sean Maguire and Jayden Harris have left though, among others, with McCalmont likely to follow them at some point in the near future.