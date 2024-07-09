Burnley eye up move for 27-year-old Leeds United target

Burnley are eyeing a move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer, as per The Athletic

Burnley have dropped back into the Championship following their relegation last season.

The Clarets struggled to find the form and consistency required to retain their spot in the top flight and as a result will once again be playing second tier football next season.

Leeds United narrowly missed out on promotion last season. They reached the play-off final, but lost to Southampton meaning another year in the second tier looms for them also.

Phillips, 27, spent last season between two loan spells. He initially moved to Celtic from Liverpool, but he didn’t play regularly until making the switch to Cardiff City where he spent the final few months of the campaign.

Phillips scored one goal from 18 league outings from the back for the Bluebirds. He has been around Anfield for quite sometime now, but has only had half a season of consistent football in the Premier League for the club.

Phillips did impress in those 17 appearances across the 2020/21 season, but it seems now is the right time to move on.

Leeds have had a long-standing interest in Phillips, but a fresh report claims Scott Parker is an admirer of the defender and Burnley may now look to swoop in on this deal.

However, they may need to move fast as Liverpool have recently rejected an offer from Trabzonspor for the Bolton-born defender.

Both Burnley and Leeds United will have their sights set firmly on promotion this season.

Phillips will be well aware of this and the temptation of potentially playing more consistently for either of these sides in the top flight may be enough to sway him this summer.

However, it remains to be seen which club Phillips would rather join. They are both in a good position ahead of the 2024/25 season and it may well come down to which club makes a concrete offer first.

Minutes are key

The 27-year-old has often been an under-appreciated part of Liverpool’s squad during his time with the club.

However, one of the reasons for that is he hasn’t really played all too often.

He has played 53 first team games since the start of the 2021/22 season. His age means he still has a lot to offer, but making the move somewhere this summer where he can settle and be in with a chance of regular football will be crucial for his career.