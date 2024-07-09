Burnley set to lose key man against Scott Parker’s wishes

Burnley are set to lose Craig Bellamy as he is tipped to take the vacant Wales job, as per BBC Sport Wales

Burnley recent appointed Scott Parker to take over from Vincent Kompany this summer.

Parker moves to Turf Moor following the club’s relegation last season. It was only two seasons ago that they won the Championship comfortably and it will be hoped a similar success is recreated this time around.

Bellamy worked under Kompany whilst at the club. He was the interim manager for sometime following Kompany’s departure for Bayern Munich and there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The former Welsh international has been linked with the vacant Wales job in the past couple of weeks.

However, it was reported yesterday that Parker wanted to keep Bellamy on at Burnley as his assistant.

Now, in a fresh update, it has been claimed Bellamy is set to leave Burnley to become the new manager of Wales this summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A big loss

Burnley are losing out here. Bellamy is a coach held in high regard and he looks set to have a successful career in management ahead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was never going to be easy for the Championship club to keep him around amid the Wales interest. He played 79 times for his country and now he has the chance to potentially lead them into World Cup’s and EUROs.

The question now is who does Parker bring in as his assistant. Will Burnley recruit from within, or will the former Club Brugge boss bring in someone from his past that he trusts?

Gunning for promotion

Burnley will want to be a Premier League team again this time next year.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

They found it tough to build any sort of momentum last season, but they will have a squad that should be competing at the top end of the second tier and Parker has the perfect opportunity to make it three promotions for him as a manager.

He has had similar success in the past with Fulham and Bournemouth, but he struggled to guide those teams to Premier League safety once he was there.

It will be hoped this time the foundations are stronger and he can learn from past experiences to ensure Burnley once again become an established Premier League club.