Bristol City to send scouts to watch 22-goal striker

Bristol City are among the clubs keeping tabs on The New Saints striker Brad Young, as per Pete O’Rourke

Bristol City are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

Next season will be their first full season with Liam Manning at the helm. The former MK Dons boss has won about a third of his games since taking charge of the Robins and with a full summer behind him he will hope his side improve.

Young, 21, spent last season playing in Wales’ top tier. He scored 29 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, assisting another four.

The former Aston Villa youngster made the switch to Wales after failing to get into their first team and having spent a couple of seasons on loan elswhere.

Now, he is attracting interest again. Bristol City are set to send scouts to watch the striker tonight, but O’Rourke claims there are several other clubs set to do the same.

An unproven talent

Young clearly knows where the back of the net is and that’s an attribute which cannot be underestimated.

However, he hasn’t played at a level as high as or as demanding as the Championship and whether he would be able to replicate his goal-scoring form in the second tier remains to be seen.

The 21-year-old does have time on his side though. Manning is known for his ability to help develop youngsters and if eased in, he could be a very strong addition.

Looking ahead

Bristol City finished 11th last season. They ended the season 11 points outside of the top six.

The club have failed to make a proper push for a play-off spot for sometime now, but that should be the ultimate aim.

Whether they can bridge an 11 point gap in one summer is another question, but it will be hoped they can take one step closer to that goal this season.

Manning is a very promising coach, but he will need more consistency next season if he wants his side challenging anywhere near the top six.