Bolton Wanderers bids for Scottish Premiership winger rejected

Bolton Wanderers are keen to lure the Scottish Premiership ace down to England this summer as they prepare for another year in League One. They missed out on promotion to the Championship last season after losing to Oxford United in the play-off final at Wembley.

Armstrong, 26, has been identified by the North West outfit as someone to bolster their ranks as they aim for promotion to the second tier again under Ian Evatt. His contract at Kilmarnock expires next year but they are keen to keep hold of him in this window.

As per the Daily Mail (via the Daily Record), the Trotters have had two offers rebuffed by the player’s current club, with the best one being in the region of £400,000. They will need to fork out more money if they are to land him.

Bolton Wanderers could see Armstrong as someone to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Scotsman has been a key player for Kilmarnock since joining them in 2021.

He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year at Rugby Park and has since adapted with ease to the step up to the top flight.

Armstrong has made 122 appearances for Killie in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 22 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

His current side risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

He started his career at Hamilton Academical but was snapped up by Wolves as a youngster.

Armstrong spent three years in the Midlands but didn’t make a first-team appearance at Molinuex.

Raith Rovers subsequently lured him back up the border to Scotland in 2018 after a loan at Dunfermline Athletic and he ended up having two separate stints at Stark’s Park, with a spell at Ross County sandwiched in between, before his move to Kilmarnock.

Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Armstrong to strengthen their ranks.

They haven’t been able to agree a fee yet though and haven’t matched his valuation.

Evatt’s side have some friendlies coming up against the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough, Chorley, Fiorentina, Stoke City and Port Vale.