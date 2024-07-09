Blackburn Rovers interested in 19-year-old goalkeeper, loan exit on the cards

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Theo Sander on loan, according to Danish outlet Bold

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for new signings as John Eustace looks to make the squad his own at Ewood Park.

Improvements are a must after Rovers narrowly secured survival last season. However, the start to the summer window has been a quiet one, so it will be hoped a notable breakthrough isn’t too far away.

Youngster Aodhan Doherty has joined from Linfield, but he will likely be an addition for the U21s for starters.

Plenty of players have been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers at this early stage in the transfer window but to no avail. Now, fresh claims of a potential Ewood Park target have emerged.

Danish news outlet Bold claims that Rovers are among the sides keen on signing FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Theo Sander, who could be allowed out on loan in search for first-team minutes. Hibernian are also interested in the 19-year-old, but no concrete moves have been made as of yet.

It also remains unknown if either club could offer Sander the starting football he desires.

Goalkeeper wanted

After sanctioning the sale of Leopold Wahlstedt just a year after his signing, Blackburn Rovers need a ‘keeper this summer. As it stands, Aynsley Pears is the only established first-team shot-stopper at the club, though Joe Hilton is also on the books.

More experienced players such as John Ruddy and Tim Krul have been linked. However, the former has joined Newcastle United, while they need to increase their offer to the latter.

A move for Sander would certainly mark a change in profile. While rumoured targets Ruddy and Krul are vastly experienced, the Danish teenager is still in the formative years of his career.

He’s tasted senior action with Aalborg and Copenhagen but regular minutes are wanted now. It means that unless Sander will be given the chance to displace Pears as Eustace’s number one, he may be better off elsewhere in the search for regular action.

Still eyeing Scandinavia?

An interesting thing to note from the rumoured Sander admiration is that Blackburn Rovers could still be targeting players from Scandinavia despite the departures of Jon Dahl Tomasson and Gregg Broughton.

Danish boss Tomasson brought obvious links to the region while previous director of football Broughton had held roles with Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

However, after their exits, Rovers could still be looking there for possible signings. It can be a fruitful market to recruit from and even with Tomasson and Broughton gone, the new-look hierarchy would be wise to keep tabs on the area.

Whether a deal for Sander comes off, it remains to be seen, but it seems a guarantee of starting football will be needed as Copenhagen look to give their upcoming prospect a taste of regular action.