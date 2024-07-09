Blackburn Rovers expected to keep hold of 26-year-old this summer

Blackburn Rovers are ‘expected’ to keep hold of Lewis Travis this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers loaned out the midfielder to Ipswich Town in the last January transfer window and he spent the second-half of last season at Portman Road. He was part of the Tractor Boys’ side who won promotion to the Premier League along with Leicester City and Southampton under Kieran McKenna.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Travis, 26, made nine appearances for the Suffolk outfit in the Championship but has now returned to Ewood Park for pre-season. He is under contract with John Eustace’s side until 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, he is likely to remain with the Lancashire club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they prepare for another year in the second tier. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be captain.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Jon Dahl Tomasson was in charge at Blackburn Rovers when the decision was made to let Travis join Ipswich Town on a temporary basis.

There has been a change of manager to Eustace since then and the former Birmingham City man is now set to give the Whiston-born man a new lease of life.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Travis’ time with Rovers turned stale and the change of scene to the Tractor Boys may have done him good, despite his lack of game time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined his current team back in 2014 having previously been on the books at Liverpool for a decade as a youngster.

Travis has made 223 appearances for Blackburn Rovers so far in his career, 22 of which came last term, and he has chipped in with six goals.

What next for Blackburn Rovers man?

Retaining the services of Travis will be a shrewd move by Eustace.

He provides useful competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Blackburn Rovers are being patient with their recruitment right now as they wait for the right targets to become available. They have a few friendlies coming up against Nurnberg, Morecambe, Wigan Athletic and Stockport County.