Birmingham City interested in move for 21-year-old this summer

Birmingham City are interested in a move for Celtic midfielder Bosun Lawal, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record

Birmingham City are keen on luring the Scottish Premiership man down to England again on a permanent basis this summer. They are busy preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship and are eyeing an immediate promotion under new boss Chris Davies.

Lawal, 21, spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town in the third tier and couldn’t prevent them from relegation. However, he enjoyed plenty of game time with the North West club and made 46 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

He has now returned for pre-season training at Celtic ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, the Blues are said to be eyeing a potential swoop for his services along with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Birmingham City eye Celtic man

Birmingham City could see Lawal as a useful long-term option. He can play in defence as well as midfield if needed.

The Scottish Sun claimed in late April that Derby County, Portsmouth and QPR are admirers of him too meaning there may well be competition for his signature.

His future depends on what Celtic plan to do with him ahead of next term and Brendan Rodgers needs to weigh up whether he is part of his plans. The Hoops won the title ahead of rivals Rangers again in the last campaign.

Lawal is under contract at Celtic Park until 2026 so the Glasgow giants are under no pressure to sell him permanently anytime soon unless the price is right.

Story so far

Lawal started his career in Ireland with St. Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians before moving over to England when Watford came calling in 2019.

He then spent two years with the Hornets before Celtic lured him up to Scotland and he has since been a regular for the Hoops’ B team in the Lowland League.

Time will tell whether Birmingham City are able to get him as they look to continue their recruitment drive.