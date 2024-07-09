AFC Wimbledon in talks to sign League One striker on loan

AFC Wimbledon are gearing up for another season in League Two.

They finished 10th in the fourth tier last season, and were just five points short of a top seven finish.

They managed to improve ten-fold following their relegation battle the year before and it will be hoped next season they can go one step further and reach the play-offs.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Pigott, 30, played 36 League One games for Leyton Orient last season. He scored just two goals and assisted another as Orient finished 11th in the third tier.

He had spells at Ipswich Town and Portsmouth before moving to Leyton Orient and he may be back on the move again this summer.

AFC Wimbledon are keen to bring Pigott back to the club during this transfer window and they are said to be in advanced talks over a potential loan move for the striker.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A solid addition

The 30-year-old signed for AFC Wimbledon initially back in 2018. He spent three years at the club after making the switch from National League side Maidstone United.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played 157 times for AFC Wimbledon, scoring 54 goals and getting another 13 assists.

Pigott has struggled for form in recent years and a move back to his old club could help reignite his career.

The end of his time at Orient?

Pigott has just one year left on his contract at Leyton Orient.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

A loan move would see his deal expire following the end of the temporary spell away and unless he produces some huge performances it is currently hard to imagine him being offered a new deal at the League One club next season.

A switch to AFC Wimbledon would give him the chance to play consistent football and hopefully put in some good performances which could then land him a permanent deal at AFC Wimbledon, or elsewhere.

This seems like the ideal move for all three parties involved and it will be interesting to see if this one gets completed this summer.