West Brom midfielder holds talks with Turkish club over potential transfer

West Brom are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

The Baggies came ever so close to promotion last season, losing in the play-off semi final to Southampton.

Carlos Corberan’s side will be hopeful of competing again this time around, but they appear set to face a battle to keep some of their key players around.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Yokuslu, 30, played 46 Championship games for West Brom last season. The Turkish international was a star performer for the Baggies and he has spent the summer on international duty with Turkey at the EUROs.

His side made the quarter finals of the competition, losing to the Netherlands on Saturday.

He has already been linked with a move back to Turkey this summer. Besiktas and Trabzonspor were rumoured to be interested.

However, now a fresh update claims negotiations have started between Trabzonspor and Yokuslu’s agent.

ÖZEL | Trabzonspor, West Bromwich forması giyen Okay Yokuşlu için devreye girdi ve oyuncunun temsilcisiyle resmi görüşmelere başladı! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) July 8, 2024

A tough battle

The 30-year-old would be a big player for West Brom next season, but keeping him around is easier said than done.

The chance to return to Turkey and play at the top level may be hard for him to turn down, but if the Baggies are confident of securing promotion this season then the temptation of Premier League football may be enough to keep him around.

Soccer Football – World Cup – UEFA Qualifiers – Group G – Netherlands v Turkey – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 7, 2021 Netherlands' Davy Klaassen in action with Turkey's Okay Yokuslu REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

He is in the final year of his contract at the club and it will be interesting to see how that shapes West Brom’s decision making this summer. They may be more inclined to sell him knowing if they don’t then they risk losing him on a free in a year.

Looking ahead

There is no reason why West Brom shouldn’t be in the mix once again this season. Corberan had his side looking very strong across the vast majority of last season, but the Championship is a competitive division and without making the right moves this summer they rusk falling behind.

The Baggies will want to get off to a good star tthis season. The transfer window does stretch past the season’s start date, but most clubs will be hoping to get the bulk of their business done in advance of the 2024/25 season starting. This way the squads have time to settle and gel before the competition gets underway.

Yokuslu will definitely be one to watch this summer. If he departs then the Baggies will need to reinforce that area of their squad, however if they keep him around he will certainly play a big role in their plans once again this season.