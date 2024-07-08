71-cap international undergoing Watford medical ahead of free transfer move

Watford are set to bring Moussa Sissoko back on a free transfer with the midfielder undergoing a medical, as per The Athletic (Transfer news live, 08.07.24, 14:57).

Watford boss Tom Cleverley is embarking on his first transfer window at the helm at Vicarage Road as he looks to build a side capable of moving back up the Championship table.

The Hornets slid down the division under Valerien Ismael but after steadying the rocking ship at Vicarage Road, Cleverley has been entrusted with the permanent manager’s role.

New signings are a must for the Hornets as the former midfielder looks to make the squad his own. Now, it is claimed that a familiar face is set to return to Hertfordshire.

According to a report from The Athletic, Watford are set to complete the reunion signing of midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The Frenchman is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

71-time France international Sissoko is undergoing a medical as he prepares to pen a two-year deal.

Back to Vicarage Road

Sissoko only spent one season with Watford, that being the 2021/22 relegation campaign.

The former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur man played 38 times for the Hornets. In the process, he chipped in with two goals and an assist, taking up the captain’s armband as he locked down a starting spot in midfield.

Since then, he’s kept playing at a high level in his native France with Nantes.

The 34-year-old featured 28 times across all competitions last season after playing 44 times overall in the campaign prior. Having played nearly 300 times in the Premier League and made almost 250 Ligue 1 appearances, Sissoko’s vast experience should make him a fantastic influence in the Watford squad.

After a bit of a slow start to summer business at Vicarage Road, things look to be picking up.

18-year-old Mamadou Doumbia has arrived on a deal agreed earlier this year while Jonathan Bond has returned to Watford on a free transfer. The signing of Celtic prospect Rocco Vata looks to be a promising one too.

Sissoko’s arrival will make it three deals agreed this summer. He’ll bring valuable experience and real steel to the midfield, which is something that is needed following some key departures in the middle of the park.

Jake Livermore was a real leader for Watford before departing upon the expiry of his contract. Ismael Kone, who had emerged as arguably the club’s standout star, has moved on as well, with Marseille swooping in to sign him.