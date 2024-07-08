71-cap international undergoing Watford medical ahead of free transfer move

Watford are set to bring Moussa Sissoko back on a free transfer with the midfielder undergoing a medical, as per The Athletic (Transfer news live, 08.07.24, 14:57).

Watford boss Tom Cleverley is embarking on his first transfer window at the helm at Vicarage Road as he looks to build a side capable of moving back up the Championship table.

The Hornets slid down the division under Valerien Ismael but after steadying the rocking ship at Vicarage Road, Cleverley has been entrusted with the permanent manager’s role.

New signings are a must for the Hornets as the former midfielder looks to make the squad his own. Now, it is claimed that a familiar face is set to return to Hertfordshire.

According to a report from The Athletic, Watford are set to complete the reunion signing of midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The Frenchman is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

71-time France international Sissoko is undergoing a medical as he prepares to pen a two-year deal.