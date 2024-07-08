Watford: Arsenal and Everton track 20-year-old international attacker

Watford attacker Yaser Asprilla is wanted by Arsenal and Everton this summer, as per The Mirror’s print version (07/07/24).

Watford are searching for big improvements this coming season.

They finished 15th last time around and will be hoping to climb into the top half as a minimum this year.

Asprilla, 20, played a big part in the success they did have last season. The versatile attacker played 44 games and scored six goals, assisting another seven in the Championship.

It was his second season at Vicarage Road and a big improvement on his first year in England where he only registered three goal contributions.

Reports earlier this summer claimed Watford planned to resist any bids for their prospect.

But, everyone has a price and now, it has been reported that both Arsenal and Everton are targeting the Colombian international and are hoping he is available on a cut price this summer due to him being in the final year of his contract.

Focussing elsewhere

At the moment Asprilla is on international duty with Colombia and he will be focussed on helping his nation before worrying about where his club future lies.

Colombia are currently in the semi final of the Copa America and in six international appearances for them, Asprilla has two goals.

He hasn’t featured all too much so far during this tournament, but if he gets and takes his chance in either the semi final or final then it’s the perfect opportunity to put himself in the shop window and potentially drive his price up a little more.

A decision to make

Watford unsurprisingly want to keep Asprilla around this season. He boosts their chances of success and will win them points they otherwise wouldn’t win.

However, with less than a year left on his contract they have a big decision to make should one of the interested clubs come in with a bid.

Not accepting a bid this summer may lead to losing him on a free transfer next season and that would be a big blow for Watford.

The Hornets will have an ultimate aim to get promoted to the top flight, however that may not happen this season and the temptation to potentially compete for a Premier League title with Arsenal is hard for any club to compete against.