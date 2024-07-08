Swindon Town considering move for transfer-listed League Two man

Swindon Town are casting their eyes over Cheltenham Town goalkeeper Max Harris in training, as per a report by GloucestershireLive

Swindon Town are weighing up a potential move for the stopper this summer. They are preparing for another year in League Two and have turned to former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy as their new boss.

Harris, 24, still has a year left on his contract at Cheltenham Town but has been transfer-listed and given the green light to leave the Gloucestershire club in this window. They were relegated from League One last season along with Port Vale, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation by GloucestershireLive, the Robins have brought him in on trial as they consider a potential swoop for his services. They finished 19th in the table in the last campaign and were 12 points above the drop zone in the end.

Swindon Town could see Harris as someone to bolster their goalkeeping department.

They underperformed last term and will be aiming to compete higher up the table next time around.

Harris has been on the books at Cheltenham Town since 2020 but is poised to leave in the near future.

He has mainly been used as back-up by the Robins and has made four appearances for them to date, as well as having loan spells away at Cinderford Town, Redditch United, Weston-super-Mare and Bath City to get some experience.

The ‘keeper started out at Hereford before having a three-year stint at Oxford United from 2017 to 2020.

What next for Cheltenham Town man?

He will be hoping to impress Swindon Town during his training spell with a view to earning a potential transfer.

Kennedy will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the coming weeks.

The Wiltshire outfit have delved into the market so far to bring in Will Wright, Ryan Delaney, Rosaire Longelo, Ollie Clarke, Harry Smith and Tunmise Sobowale to strengthen their ranks.

First up for the Robins is an away trip to National League champions Chesterfield on 9th August.