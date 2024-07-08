Sunderland hold talks with player’s agent amid ‘serious interest’ reports

Sunderland have held talks with Oliver Norwood’s agent following reports they have serious interest in the midfielder this summer, as per Michael Graham

Sunderland are gearing up for their third season in the Championship following their promotion back to the second tier in 2022.

The Black Cats are now under the management of Regis Le Bris with the former Lorient boss tasked with bringing improvements to the north east.

Sunderland lacked experience last season and it seems it’s an area they want to target this time around.

Norwood, 33, is a free agent following his Sheffield United exit. Graham reported last week that Sunderland held ‘very serious interest’ in him, but faced competition from the likes of Watford and West Brom.

Now, he has said talks have been held with his agent, but there are still other clubs fighting for the same deal.

The right fit

Norwood would add the perfect mix of experience and quality to Sunderland’s midfield and squad.

The former Blade featured regularly for them last season in the Premier League and before that he played every Championship game for Sheffield United for two seasons running.

He still has the ability to offer that quality on the pitch as well as knowhow in the dressing room and on a free transfer this is exactly the type of signing Sunderland should be all over.

Making changes

It’s positive that Sunderland are considering Norwood. It shows the recruitment team that they have identified the areas they need to address.

However, now it is just a small case of getting these deals over the line.

Sunderland finished 16th last season and they simply must do better in all areas this time around. Le Bris will want to hit the ground running, but there is still a lot of work to do to get the squad in a good shape to start well this season.

Sunderland’s first game is away to Cardiff City next month.