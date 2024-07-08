Sunderland handed huge boost as Fabrizio Romano delivers Jobe Bellingham update

Sunderland attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham plans to stay at the club this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said.

Sunderland only signed Bellingham from Championship rivals Birmingham City last summer but the 18-year-old is on a steep upward trajectory in his promising career.

The Black Cats made the teenage attacking midfielder a starting XI player right off the bat. In his 47 games for the club to date, he has netted seven goals and laid on one assist.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Such success at his young age has drawn strong interest from a number of clubs with Crystal Palace among those coming in strong to try and take Bellingham to the Premier League.

However, as per a new update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he’s not going anywhere.

Romano writes that Bellingham is planning on staying with Sunderland for at least one more season despite the growing interest from top-flight clubs. He currently plans to keep faith in the Black Cats hierarchy and their ambitious project.

🚨⚪️🔴 EXCL: Jobe Bellingham’s plan is to stay at Sunderland at least for one more season despite interest from several Premier League clubs.



Crystal Palace have been pushing for weeks but Jobe’s current stance is to stay and trust #SAFC ambitious project. pic.twitter.com/L8L2br1rm6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024

Bellingham signed a long-term contract upon his arrival. The exact expiry date is not known.

A big development

In a summer shrouded by uncertainty, it will be a welcome sight for Sunderland fans to see that Bellingham is planning on staying put beyond the end of the transfer window.

A long wait for a new manager and little activity on the transfer front has had many feeling sceptical but with arguably the club’s prized asset maintaining faith in the project, perhaps fans and fellow teammates alike will do the same.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

It comes as a blow for Palace, who looked to have identified Bellingham as their latest Championship pickup. Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if they weren’t going to keep a watchful eye on the former Birmingham City starlet regardless.

In a summer where some fear that key assets may move on, it looks as though the Black Cats’ Stourbridge-born star will be staying put.

Smart from Bellingham?

As much as the Sunderland hierarchy can – and have been – criticised for some of their decision making in recent seasons, it can’t be disputed that they have found success in their recruitment of emerging prospects.

Bellingham drew criticism himself but to score seven times in his first full season of regular action for a struggling side, it was a strong campaign for him. He didn’t have a position nailed down either, being utilised in a range of roles under three different managers.

At the Stadium of Light, he’s getting the most important thing for his development: game time.

A step up to the Premier League might not offer that on a regular enough basis just yet. Bellingham is still learning his way and he’ll be able to do that much quicker with meaningful minutes on Wearside.