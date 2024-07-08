Sunderland want to strike contract deal with 20-year-old

Sunderland are keen to tie up a new deal for Caden Kelly, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Sunderland want to secure the long-term future of the midfielder as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. They have turned to Regis Le Bris as their new manager after an extensive search for a permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

Kelly, 20, has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2020 and penned his first professional contract with the North East outfit two years ago which ran until this summer. However, his current club announced on their retained list recently that they have exercised their option to retain his services.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Black Cats want to strike a fresh agreement with him. The same source has claimed recently that National League side FC Halifax Town are admirers and want him on loan.

Sunderland eye contract deal

Sunderland could see Kelly as someone to break into their first-team down the line.

Prior to his move there, he had spells in the academies at Manchester City and Salford City. He also had a brief stint at the Football Flick Academy.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Ireland-born man scored seven goals in 34 games for the Black Cats Under-18’s side before stepping up to the Under-21’s. He has since found the net on 11 occasions in 47 outings for the development squad, chipping in with 13 assists as well.

Kelly has played twice for the first-team but his pathway into the senior set-up is currently blocked due to the abundance of options in his position.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped them from wanting to keep hold of him for longer.

Loan exit on the cards?

If Sunderland are to agree new terms, they would have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out.

Halifax have been linked but their manager Chris Millington has said, as per a report by the Halifax Courier: “Nothing in that at all, no. We didn’t take any loans last year. I know some people see that as a negative but the truth is, that’s meant that the likes of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Flo Hoti, Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Jack Evans have all got.”

That rules out a switch to The Shay for now so the Black Cats would have to consider alternative destinations.