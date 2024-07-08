Update emerges on 26-year-old’s immediate future amid Sheffield Wednesday transfer question

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Scott Wright but the winger has travelled with Rangers for their pre-season trip to the Netherlands, as per The Scottish Sun

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for further new signings after a fruitful summer transfer window to date, and there have been links aplenty over more additions.

Among those said to be on the radar at Hillsborough is Rangers winger Wright. The 26-year-old has entered the last year of his deal with the Scottish giants and could be on the move ahead of next season.

The Scot chipped in with four goals in 33 games last season but has mainly played a supporting role at Ibrox since arriving from Aberdeen.

Now though, as Sheffield Wednesday rumours ramp up, and update on his immediate future has emerged from The Scottish Sun, who state he is travelling to the Netherlands for Rangers’ pre-season training campaign.

While not ruling out interest, it certainlty suggests that nothing is imminent between Wright and the Owls.

Danny Rohl quizzed

The new Wright developments come amid questions asked to Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl over a potential move for the Rangers winger.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the German refused to be drawn when probed about a possible swoop for Wright. He refused to mention any specific names, saying:

“I will not speak about names because it makes no sense.

“This market goes so quick. We have an idea of who we want to have, I have an idea of how I want to play in the new season.

“We know what we have to improve when we look back from the last season and then it’s about finding the right pieces to make our squad stronger and stronger because we are very ambitious for the new season.”

Wright man for the job?

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for further attacking recruits this summer having already brought Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kobacki in. A striker is sure to be on the radar but out wide, another new face or two could be targeted depending on departures.

Wright can play on both the left and right, also operating as an attacking midfielder at times. He’d offer Rohl further versatility, with many of his attackers capable of playing in a number of roles.

The Scot hasn’t been the most productive in terms of goals and assists during his time at Rangers, registering 12 goals and seven assists in 117 outings. However, Wright boasts serious pace, so under the lead of role, he could be refined into a more productive and dangerous winger.

If a deal can be done for a shrewd price, Wright could prove to be a smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

With Rohl remaining coy and the winger heading to the Netherlands for a Rangers training camp though, it remains to be seen whether or not this deal gets done.