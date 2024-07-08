Sheffield Wednesday offer contract to 26-year-old attacker, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for their second season back in the Championship.

The Owls narrowly avoided relegation last season. They beat Sunderland on the final day to secure their second tier status for another year.

Danny Rohl turned their fortunes around and the German coach has fans excited for the future ahead.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Wright, 26, played 33 games for Rangers across all competitions last season. The versatile attacker can play on either flank and through the middle and he registered four goals throughout last season.

He has been at the club since 2021 after joining from Aberdeen, but now in the final year of his contract he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday were linked initially with Wright last month, but a fresh report said he was set to travel with Rangers on their pre-season tour.

Whilst that update suggested nothing was imminent, a new report has now claimed the Owls have made an approach for Wright and have tabled a contract offer.

The Owls have had a busy summer window so far. Rohl’s side have added several new names to their ranks and it seems they are taking no prisoners in their hunt for success this season.

The German boss has used his reputation to attract players to Hillsborough already this summer and it seems they remain on the hunt for some new additions.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Wright struggled to get into Rangers’ squad consistently last season and if the opportunity to leave came up this year he may well take it given his contract situation. However, it remains to be seen whether the Owls will be able to match whatever Rangers’ valuation is.

Looking ahead

Their summer business so far has fans thinking Sheffield Wednesday could go from surviving relegation to a top six push in the space of one summer.

And, realistically it doesn’t look beyond the realms of possibility at the moment. Rohl is a top class coach who overperformed with the Sheffield Wednesday squad last season.

If he is given a better group of players then the sky really could be the limit for the Owls.

However, it may take time to come together given their big intake of fresh faces.

The Owls are definitely the team to watch as the season edges closer. They begin their 2024/25 Championship season with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End next month.