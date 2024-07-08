Striker set for Sheffield Wednesday medical, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday look to be nearing a deal for Charlie McNeill with a medical now scheduled, as per The Star

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong start to the summer transfer window but Danny Rohl and co will not be looking to slow down any time soon.

The Owls are widely tipped to enjoy a far stronger 2024/25 campaign, which will be their first full season under their highly-rated German boss. He led them to safety last time around and the aim will be to end up way higher up the table next time.

Further new additions are needed though, and it might not be long before another comes through the door.

It had been reported that Sheffield Wednesday were in a good position to sign young striker Charlie McNeill following his departure from Manchester United. Now, The Star states a deal is close.

The 20-year-old is expected to undergo a medical with the Owls in the coming days as he prepares to move to Hillsborough on a free transfer. It comes despite rumoured interest from the MLS and Italy as McNeill looks to kickstart his senior career away from Old Trafford.

A low-risk addition

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a new talisman but it seems unlikely that McNeill’s arrival will be what plugs the gap at the top of the pitch.

There’s no hiding that he’s a promising young player but this is very much an addition for the long-term. McNeill has had some promising moments in senior loans with Newport County and Stevenage but his goal record at youth level hasn’t translated to the first-team stage as of yet.

As a result, McNeill will be brought on as someone to develop, harnessing his abilities in front of goal and making him a more well-rounded striker at first-team level.

It’s a low-risk signing for Wednesday but it could have big rewards. If McNeill can start to find the form he showed in Manchester United’s academy in the senior game, he could be a real asset at Hillsborough.

Of course, time will tell if the deal is completed first though.

Summer business so far

As touched on earlier, Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful summer to date. If McNeill is to join Rohl’s ranks, that would make it eight signings before a month of the transfer window has passed.

The vast majority have been permanent signings too. Popular loan man James Beadle is back from Brighton for a second temporary stint while all of Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki and Jamal Lowe are on the books for good.

There’s still work to do for the Owls with the striker and central midfield areas likely to be added to.

If they can continue on this trajectory though, excitement will only build further and further as the start of the 2024/25 campaign moves closer.