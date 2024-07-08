Sheffield United make offer to ex-Newcastle United man, Portsmouth also keen

Sheffield United and Portsmouth will both be playing Championship football next season.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League after a dismal campaign, while it was quite the opposite at Fratton Park. Pompey were fantastic as John Mousinho’s side lifted the League One title to seal a long-awaited Championship return.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Now though, it is claimed the two may well go head-to-head in the transfer market.

Sheffield United are the latest side to be linked with Matt Ritchie, who has also been on the radar of Portsmouth following his Newcastle United. Reporter Craig Hope’s update indicates the relegated side have the upper-hand though, making an offer to the 34-year-old.

🔴 Matt Ritchie has interest from Sheffield United. Portsmouth, too, but I'm hearing it's SUFC who have made the free agent an offer #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 8, 2024

Ritchie started his career on the books at Portsmouth and made his senior breakthrough under their watch. It could be that Chris Wilder and co scupper the chances of a romantic homecoming though.

Breakthrough made

Sheffield United made a long-awaited breakthrough in the transfer market over the weekend, bringing versatile midfielder Jamie Shackleton in on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United.

Free transfer signings have been the focus early on given the uncertainty over the club’s takeover.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, things are said to finally be progressing on that front, so it might not be long before transfer fees can be paid by the Blades. That said, there are still free transfer bargains to be had.

While it hopefully won’t be long before meaningful funds are available, Wilder will be able to bolster his ranks with cheaper moves for free agents. Ritchie’s availability highlights that there are good deals to be had in this market, despite perhaps not presenting the most exciting deals for Sheffield United as they embark on a serious rebuild.

The battle for the Ritchie

Sheffield United will likely be an attractive option for Ritchie as he prepares for a fresh start after leaving Newcastle United.

The possibility of an eye-catching reunion with promoted Portsmouth could be a tempting one for the former Scotland international though. Returning to where it all started as they make their way back to the Championship will have attractive factors for Ritchie to consider.

However, the Blades will have promotion ambitions, which could appeal to the veteran winger too.

Regardless of who wins the race, Ritchie will offer a versatile and vastly experienced presence. He can play as a winger, wing-back or full-back and has Championship promotions to his name, so he will be a positive influence in his next dressing room.

Time will tell just where that is though, with Sheffield United and Portsmouth interested.