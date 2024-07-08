QPR, Watford battle for released Ajax defender

QPR and Watford will both be looking to make notable inroads back up the Championship table when the new campaign comes around.

Both had relegation fears at times, the Rs’ certainly far deeper than the Hornets’. However, they both made big improvements and turned around their campaigns.

Marti Cifuentes will be keen to lead the West London outfit far away from the drop zone while rookie boss Tom Cleverley is tasked with fronting a bright new era at Vicarage Road after some tough times since dropping from the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed QPR and Watford could be set to go head-to-head in the transfer market before they battle it out on the pitch.

Football Insider reports that the Championship duo have registered an interest in Ar’jany Martha. The 20-year-old is available on a free transfer following his departure from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Martha, who mainly plays as a full-back, is available for nothing. After featuring extensively for Ajax’s youth sides, he managed two assists in 12 senior outings for the Amsterdam outfit in the 2023/24 season.

Smart business?

Fans will be eager for their clubs to make statement signings for transfer fees but there is fantastic value to be found in the free transfer market too.

Clubs up and down the EFL will be more than aware of that, with QPR and Watford among them.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

As free agents go, 20-year-old Martha could be among the pick of the bunch. He’s come through a strong academy and broken into first-team football at a high level but now looks set to embark on a new challenge.

He’s a player who has the best years of his career ahead of him so bringing him in for nothing could set the club who gets him up for a fantastic profit in the years to come. Martha, who has also been used as a winger, will be keen to kick on at senior level with his next club and he could become a top commodity if he does so.

Left-back options

As touched on, Martha can play in a range of wide roles, but left-back is his primary position.

Both QPR and Watford could do with another option in that area, so perhaps it isn’t all that surprising that the former Middlesbrough man is wanted by the two clubs.

As it stands, Cifuentes has Kenneth Paal as his main man at left-back. Ziyad Larkeche is also on the books but Paal has been linked with a move away, reportedly attracting interest from fellow Martha admirers Watford.

James Morris is the only natural left-back on the Hornets’ books, so someone else is needed there. With a move for Martha or Paal, their search for another option on the left-hand side of defence could deal a blow to QPR either way.