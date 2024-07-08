QPR make £1.7m midfielder bid, club demanding more

QPR have failed with a first bid for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane but could make a second offer, as per El Comercio (via Sport Witness ).

QPR are looking to enjoy a fruitful summer as Marti Cifuentes bids to build a side capable of pushing up the Championship table next season.

The Spaniard has worked admirably with the group he inherited from Gareth Ainsworth. Some smart January business helps the Rs stay up but further additions will be needed if Cifuentes is to make this squad truly his own.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to West London but now, reports of a failed bid are emerging from Spain.

El Comercio reports that QPR have seen an offer rejected for French midfielder Jonathan Varane, who is currently on the books with Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon.

The first offer, coming in at €2m (just under £1.7m) is not enough to move Gijon. They are demanding a much higher fee, it is said, but the Hoops could yet move again as Cifuentes looks to add to his midfield ranks ahead of next season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A deal to be done?

The report says that Varane has an important role with Gijon but given his limited game time last season, it would not be a surprise if the Frenchman was tempted to take on a new challenge with QPR keen to prize him away from the Spanish side.

Central midfielder Varane played 25 times across all competitions last season, with the vast majority of those outings coming as a substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

He still has three years left on his contract with the club. Perhaps that is way Gijon want more than the R’s are currently offering, but the 22-year-old will surely have his eyes on increased game time.

Cifuentes seems keen on bringing the Lille native over to West London but with Gijon seemingly standing firm at this stage, time will tell whether or not QPR can conjure up the funds to bring Varane to the Championship this summer.

Current midfield options

The midfield is an area QPR could do with adding to ahead of next season.

Additions in deeper areas of the pitch have been the focus this far with ‘keeper Paul Nardi, centre-back Liam Morrison and right-back Heverrton coming in.

Sam Field, Jack Colback, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and the rarely seen Taylor Richards currently make up the options in holding midfield. As such, at least one player will be wanted in that department, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if multiple come through the door.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

If the Varane asking price is too steep though, Rangers could be wise to move onto other options.

Further signings are needed in other areas so unless the move is for a player who will come in and be a real gamechanger, it seems unlikely that Cifuentes and co will spend too much on an individual.

Varane could be that man, but it remains to be seen just how the rumoured QPR pursuit pans out.