QPR star eyed as Premier League club’s replacement for £40m man

QPR have seen defender Clarke-Salter become a key player over the past two years.

The centre-back had come through Chelsea’s youth ranks and spent numerous spells on loan in the EFL with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Birmingham City and Coventry City before finally making a permanent move in 2022.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

He’s cemented a place at the heart of the R’s defence, forming a key partnership with veteran Steve Cook last season as Marti Cifuentes led the West Londoners to Championship survival.

Interest in Clarke-Salter has emerged before and now, the QPR ace is on Wolves’ radar.

Football Insider states that the Premier League side are keen on a move for the 26-year-old following the departure of Max Kilman, who has joined West Ham for a reported £40m. As a fellow left-footed centre-back, Clarke-Salter could be an ideal replacement for the departed Wolves star.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A key player

QPR hold hopes of pushing further up the Championship table next season and keeping key players while adding some fresh faces will be of the utmost importance this summer.

Clarke-Salter is among the star men who Cifuentes and co will be determined to hold onto. However, with Wolves keen and newly-minted after the Kilman sale, it could be tough to fend off their admiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Clarke-Salter will have held the goal of working his way back to the Premier League after moving on from Chelsea in 2022 and a Molineux switch would give him the chance to do just that. Given his performances at Loftus Road, few would dispute his decision to do that either.

However, keeping the partnership of him and Cook next season could be key to the R’s success, so expect the Championship club to do what they can to fend off interest if bids do come in.

Contingency planning

There’s no doubt that QPR would need to bring in a replacement for Clarke-Salter if Wolves were to prize him away from Loftus Road.

A new centre-back has already come through the doors in the form of Liam Morrison from Bayern Munich. However, the Scot alone will not suffice, especially if their current star does move on.

Alongside new boy Morrison and Cook are Jimmy Dunne and Morgan Fox. Dunne was used at right-back more often towards the end of last season, but he is naturally a central defender.

Fox would be the lone left-footed centre-back option, so Cifuentes and co will need to have replacements in mind and lined up if Clarke-Salter is poached by Premier League side Wolves.