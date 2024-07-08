Portsmouth stance on signing 28-year-old this summer outlined

Portsmouth have been linked with a swoop for the League One in this window. As per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the player has emerged as a potential target for John Mousinho’s side are they prepare for life in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Dacres-Cogley, 28, still has a year left on his contract at Bolton Wanderers. He joined the North West outfit last June and has since made 54 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from the back.

He helped Ian Evatt’s men reach the third tier play-off final last season but they were beaten at Wembley by Oxford United.

As per The News, Portsmouth are not pursuing a deal for the right-back. They have already brought in Jordan Williams in his position following the end of his contract at Barnsley.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Portsmouth obviously feel that they have enough cover in Dacres-Cogley’s position for the next campaign.

His move to Bolton Wanderers just over 12 months ago has worked out well for him and he has become a key player for the Trotters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The Coventry-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Birmingham City and went on to play 30 times for the Blues in his early career, as well as having a loan spell away at Crawley Town to get some experience.

He cut ties with the Midlands outfit on a permanent basis in 2021 and subsequently dropped into League Two to join Tranmere Rovers.

Dacres-Cogley then played 100 matches during his time at Prenton Park before Bolton Wanderers swooped in.

What next for Bolton Wanderers man?

It isn’t a surprise to see Portsmouth credited with an interest after he got into the most recent League One Team of the Season.

Since leaving Birmingham City three years ago, he has managed to work his way back up the leagues.

Moving to the second tier now would be the next step for him but it appears Mousinho’s men aren’t in for him right.