Oxford United offer for 25-year-old falls short of valuation

Oxford United have made a low opening bid for Blackpool right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel as his current side hold out for more money, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Oxford United are interested in snapping up the League One man this summer following their promotion to the Championship. They went up along with Portsmouth and Derby County and are in the hunt for some new signings.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Lawrence-Gabriel, 25, is under contract at Blackpool until June next year and his future is up in the air right now. He is also on the radar of Lincoln City in this window, as reported by journalist Nixon on his Patreon.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, the same source has suggested that the U’s have lodged an offer for his services but will need to fork out more cash if they are to bring him to the Kassam Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Oxford United bid too low

Oxford United could see Lawrence-Gabriel as someone to bolster their ranks.

Blackpool risk losing him in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

He made 105 appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions to date and has chipped in with five goals and three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence-Gabriel played for Arsenal and Southend United as a youngster before linking up with Nottingham Forest.

The Londoner went on to play seven times for the Reds’ first-team during his time at the City Ground, as well as having loan spells away at Scunthorpe United and Blackpool to get some experience under his belt.

The Tangerines subsequently snapped him up permanently and he has been there ever since.

What next for Blackpool man?

Oxford United haven’t matched his price tag yet, whilst Lincoln City have also been linked.

Time will tell whether the Tangerines decide to sell or retain his services ahead of next term.

In the meantime, the U’s are continuing their preparation for the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

First up for them is a home clash against Norwich City on 10th August.