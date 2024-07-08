3 Macaulay Langstaff replacements Notts County must target as Championship move nears

Notts County looked set for an uphill battle in their bid to keep Macaulay Langstaff, but it looks as though the striker is moving on.

Notts County signed Langstaff two years ago and after starring in the National League for the Magpies, the Stockton-on-Tees-born striker took the step up to League Two in his stride.

As such, many have expected the 27-year-old to get a move to a higher level this summer. It looks as though he’ll be getting that deserved transfer too, with a Millwall move on the cards.

It leaves the Magpies without their new captain and key striker. A replacement is a must, even if winter signing Alassana Jatta is backed to step up to the plate.

With that said, here are three Langstaff replacements that Notts County must target…

Michael Mellon – Burnley

After an impressive loan spell in League Two with Morecambe over the first half of last season, Mellon endured a tougher time of things in Scotland with Dundee and could benefit from a return to the fourth-tier.

The Burnley striker notched 15 goals and four assists in 35 games with Morecambe but would only manage three goals and two assists in 14 games in the Scottish Premiership.

A fresh EFL loan away from parent club Burnley could be ideal for the 20-year-old striker as he looks to continue his development at first-team level. Notts County could be the perfect destination.

Harry Cardwell – Southend United

Having struggled to catch the eye in his previous EFL stint with Grimsby Town, Cardwell looks primed and ready for another shot in League Two having starred in the National League just as departing talisman Langstaff did.

Towering striker Cardwell managed 18 goals and four assists in 39 games for an impressive Southend United side, only spending time on the sidelines over the festive period due to injury.

The 27-year-old would offer a strong physical presence at the top of the pitch for Notts County but since his Grimsby stay, Cardwell has proven himself as a more clinical player in front of goal too.

Ruari Paton – Queen’s Park

A more left-field option is Irish attacker Paton, who looks primed and ready for a shot at a higher level after starring in the lower leagues of Scottish football.

At 23, the Dubliner could be a new long-term option up top for Notts County. Playing as a striker or right-winger, Paton netted 22 goals in 43 outings to take his career total to 71 goals and 24 assists in 174 games.

The Magpies haven’t been afraid to put faith in lower league players before and having starred north of the border, Paton could find a big chance with Notts County too tough to turn down.