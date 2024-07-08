MK Dons and Burton Albion interested in nine-goal striker move

MK Dons and Burton Albion are both interested in snapping up the attacker in this transfer window. His contract at Salford City expires in June next year but his future is up in the air right now.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Hendry, 26, joined the Ammies back in 2022 and has since been a key player for the League Two side. He has made 79 appearances in all competitions for the North West outfit over the past two years and has scored 23 goals, nine of which came last season, as well as chipping in with seven assists.

According to journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the Dons and the Brewers are eyeing up potential swoops for him this summer, with Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership also credited with an interest in the player.

MK Dons were beaten in the semi-finals of the play-offs last term by eventual winners Crawley Town as they missed out on promotion to League One.

Mike Williamson’s side could now see Hendry as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As for Burton Albion, they are gearing up for another year in the third tier and have been busy on the transfer front over recent weeks as they eye more new faces.

Hendry started his career at Blackburn Rovers before moved up to Scotland as a youngster.

He played for St Johnstone from 2017 to 2022 and scored 23 goals in 94 games for the Saints, as well as having loan spells away at Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

What next for Salford City man?

Salford City have a big decision to make on what to do with Hendry.

They risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension at the Peninsula Stadium anytime soon.

He is an important player for Karl Robinson’s side but is now being eyed by MK Dons and Burton Albion, as well as Motherwell.