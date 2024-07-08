Middlesbrough expected to agree deal with player they signed last year

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jamie Jones is ‘expected’ to sign a new deal this summer, as detailed in a report by The Northern Echo

Middlesbrough are away in Portugal on a pre-season training camp and the stopper is part of the squad, despite his contract expiring at the end of last season. He is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and is technically now a free agent.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Jones, 35, was signed by the Championship side last year to provide back-up to their goalkeeping department and hasn’t made a competitive appearance for the first-team under Michael Carrick. He instead acts as competition for Seny Dieng and Tom Glover.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Northern Echo report he is poised to remain at the Riverside Stadium for the next campaign. Boro are in friendly action this weekend with a clash against Vitoria SC Guimaraes before games against Bolton Wanderers, Gateshead, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper latest

Retaining the services of Jones would be a shrewd move by Middlesbrough.

He injects experience into their ranks and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

Boro are well-stocked up with options between the sticks with Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming back from loan spells at Leyton Orient and St Mirren respectively.

Jones was on the books at Everton as a youngster before embarking on spells in the Football League at Leyton Orient, Preston North End, Stevenage and Wigan Athletic.

The Kirby-born man spent six years with the latter at the DW Stadium and played 117 games for the Latics, helping them gain promotion from League One twice.

What next?

It appears Jones will be staying at Middlesbrough for another 12 months at least as they gear up for next term.

Carrick’s side missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League next time around.

With Dieng, Glover, Hemming and Brynn all at their disposal as well as Jones, they may need to let one or two of their ‘keepers head out the exit door.